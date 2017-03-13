Is Blogging A Form Of Journalism?

In recent years, there had been a debate whether or not blogging should be an accepted media resource and curriculum news. This issue boils down to the right identity for bloggers in the arena of traditional media.

Blogging is not journalism; this opinion wants to make it clear that blogging is far different from journalism. When blogging was first introduced, the platform became a popular way of content syndication. The best blogs incorporated a great deal of opinion however light on actual journalism. News online has become unbiased because of blogger’s lack of information.

David S. Broder, the Pulitzer awardee of Washington Post White House correspondent said “You can’t just sit on your computer all day. You need to get off your butt, go out there and interview sources, investigate the issue yourself and then write what you’ve learned.”

While there are still bloggers who resources ideas from legit news articles, they miss on a few facts that makes the story far different from the story. There should be some norms that bloggers should uphold in order to be at par and acceptable to be released to the blog. Blogger ethics should be strictly followed.

Blogger Ethics

Blogger Ethics as an Online Content Creator

Today, bloggers are now getting off their butt, seeking for news and information that they convey to their audience. Their reports are supported with facts, proper images, and resources. Nonetheless as mentioned, blogger ethics should be in place.

Each online creator regardless of the type of niche, whether it be a blog or just a participant in social media, this role carries a huge responsibility to be fair, honest, and respectful. Deliver facts, credit resources, and present the difference between opinion and facts.

Each individual has the right to their own opinion, the right to speech, and the right to write, there are always norms to follow in order to have peaceful relationship with traditional media, participants, and the public viewers.